Navaratri 2019: When is Navaratri starting in 2019?

Navratri or Navaratri, is one of the most anticipated Hindu festivals and is celebrated for nine-long days. It lays importance on the worship of Goddess Durga or Shakti, which represents the energy of the universe, in her nine different forms. Several states observe the festival and partake in the revelry and even though the stories differ, the core message remains the same – the victory of good over evil.

In the eastern and north-eastern states of India, the celebration is referred to as Durga Puja. It is believed, that Goddess Durga battled with demon Mahishasura and emerged victoriously. It is then that the day was marked to honour the divine Devi and celebrated, thereafter.

The occasion of Durga Puja is celebrated with thousands of temporary stages called pandals where the idol of Goddess Durga is placed for her followers to offer their prayers and seek blessings. The first day of the festival, Mahalaya begins with remembering Durga. It marks the end of the period of Shradhh or Pitri-Paksha.

This year, Navratri begins on September 29 and ends on October 7, and the 10th day that is Vijayadashami and Dussehra falls on October 8.

According to drikpanchang.com, the details are as follows:

September 29 – Pratipada – Ghatasthapana – Mata Shailputri Puja

Pratipada Tithi begins at 11:56 pm on September 28 and ends at 08:14 pm on September 29.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat – 06:01 am to 07:16 am