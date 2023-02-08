‘Nature’s elixir’: This herb can help solve most of your hair problems

From thinning to greying and hair fall, people face many hair issues which refuse to get resolved despite trying various measures. While a balanced meal is key to the overall health of a person including the hair and skin, incorporating certain foods or nutrients in the diet may also help target certain issues. One such herb that is known to tackle a lot of hair woes is bhringraj which, Dr Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist, calls a “nature’s elixir for most hair problems.”

According to Ayurveda, bhringraj is the best herb to manage most of your hair problems. It not only helps reduce hair fall, but it also promotes hair growth and prevents greying of hair, owing to its powerful anti-microbial, and anti-bacterial properties along with the presence of active ingredients. Listing the benefits of this wonder herb, Dr Anjali said that bhringraj is known to “effectively increase blood circulation in the scalp and hair follicles, which in turn enrich the roots by bringing in more nutrients through the blood supply.”

However, bhringraj, known as keshraj, should be used only under expert guidance, advised ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya. “Yes, according to Ayurveda, bhringraj is considered best for hair issues like hair fall. But to consume it without doctor’s advice isn’t suggested,” said Dr Dixa, stressing that a patch test is always recommended when applying topically.

However, if you are planning to consume, not more than one teaspoon with ghee is recommended based on an ayurvedic practitioner’s guidance, Dr Dixa told indianexpress.com.

Bhringraj, which is available in various forms including oil, powder, capsule, and tablets, is easily available in the market. But if you wish to make bhringraj oil at home, all you need are some bhringraj leaves or its powder, Dr Anjali said as she shared two methods to make bhringraj oil at home.

Prepare bhringraj oil with leaves

*Finely chop the leaves and put them in a kadhai with a cup of coconut oil.

*Cook both ingredients together for about five minutes on a very low flame.

*After five minutes, switch off the flame and let the oil cool down. Once done, put it in a bottle.

*After a few days, strain the bhringraj oil as by now the leaves would have released their nutrients into the oil.

“You can apply this oil on the scalp and leave it overnight twice a week. Try it for about four months. It is said that it works wonders on your hair,” said Dr Anjali.

Prepare bhringraj oil with powder

*Add about one teaspoon of powder to 3-4 tablespoons of coconut oil and just mix them. It is now ready to be applied on the scalp.

“After applying, keep it overnight and use it for four to six months and it should help you with hair issues,” Dr Anjali said.

