Natural ways to soothe your skin after waxing

Waxing may be the safest way to remove unwanted hair, but for those with sensitive skin, smooth and silky skin may come at a cost. Itchy bumps, redness, dry and irritated skin are a common sight post waxing. The market is loaded with innumerable creams and lotions to soothe the skin after waxing. However, if you prefer natural skin-soothing ingredients, look no further.

Here are some home remedies that will help keep discomfort at bay.

Milk

Milk is enriched with abundant skin-soothing properties. In fact, cold milk can also help reduce soreness and/or redness. Once you are done with the waxing, gently apply some milk on the affected area. Leave it for five minutes and rinse off with cold water. Milk is one of the best natural cooling agents that also helps nourish and hydrate your skin. Hence, milk helps in reducing the soreness of the skin after waxing.

Coconut oil

The good old coconut oil always comes to our rescue, doesn’t it? So it is no surprise that it finds a mention in this list as well. Coconut oil is well-known for its anti-bacterial properties. It is also very effective in soothing irritated skin, especially caused by waxing. Gently apply some coconut oil on the skin and leave it on for a while.

Cold compress

Gently rub ice on the affected area for few minutes. Alternatively, you can dip a cloth in cold water and place it on the skin for a much needed soothing effect. Repeat at least twice or thrice till the pain and swelling reduces. Cool compress aids the healing process.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera occupies an important place in the beauty regime owing to its skin soothing properties. It is widely used to manage various kinds of skin conditions ranging from bad acne to dry skin. This natural ingredient works wonder when it comes to soothing your skin after waxing. All you have to do is to gently apply aloe vera gel on the affected area. You can instantly feel its effect.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers are not only hydrating but are great for skin that is irritated. Apply cucumber juice on the affected area by soaking it up in a cotton ball. Minerals and vitamins present in cucumber help in encouraging the process of healing.

