Natural ways to get rid of bumps and burns caused by razors

The lockdown has made it difficult for people to groom themselves, especially those who have always been dependent on the salon staff. Among other things, hair removal has become a bone of contention. People are looking for easy, and natural ways even, to get rid of unwanted hair. And while razors have been around for a while now, some are only beginning to use them. If not done properly, razors can lead to cuts and rashes. It can leave the skin feeling rough and bumpy — entirely the opposite of how you want it to feel.

But, do not worry. There are many natural ways to make your skin feel smooth after you have run a razor on it. Find out what kitchen ingredient to use; read on.

* Aloe vera: This is the most obvious option in case of emergency. Aloe vera has all the soothing properties. All you need to do is use the gel to speed up the healing process. If you have a plant at home, take a leaf and use the gel to rub it on the skin — particularly on the affected area. It can feel sticky, so once it dries, you can wash with cold water. Keep doing this for some time.

* Tea bag: There are tannins in tea, which give them the colour. So you can use the acid of tannins to reduce skin inflammation and soothe any burning sensation caused by razors. For this, you simply dab a moistened tea bag on the affected area, and leave it for five minutes before you wash it off.

* Tea tree oil: Another natural remedy, this oil has anti-bacterial, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties. It can reduce the swelling on the skin and reduce the infections, as well. Pour a few diluted drops onto a cotton swab and then gently dab on the razor burns/rashes. Rinse with cold water once done.

* Apple cider vinegar: This has acetic acid in it, which is believed to keep infections away. Just like the substances on the list, this, too, has some anti-inflammatory properties which can reduce swelling and skin irritation. Dilute it with water and dab on the skin using a cotton ball. Leave for 10-12 minutes and then wash.

* Lemon juice: You can also use the good old lemon for this home remedy, especially for bumps caused on the skin. Squeeze and dilute the juice, and then use a cotton ball to gently use it on the affected area. Let it dry and then use lukewarm water to rinse it.

