Check out this natural skincare routine for oily skin

This is the best time to take your skincare game to a whole new level. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) This is the best time to take your skincare game to a whole new level. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

With lockdown being extended, we have more time on our hands to focus on things we have been missing out on; and for a lot of us it ought to be our skincare routine. So lets get started with one that is not only easy to follow but also uses easily available products.

Skincare is all about personal choices, and one works with products that suit their skin type. But let’s be honest, oily skin type do not have it easy. But here’s a trick: ensure that you layer the products in the right manner. Ahead, we mention an easy routine for all those with oily skin that you must follow at least once a week. The best part? The products are free from parabens and comedogenic chemicals.

You can also follow these simple tricks which will help you say goodbye to oily skin this summer.

Cleansing

Curd helps help lighten blemishes and pigmentation. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Curd helps help lighten blemishes and pigmentation. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Begin by applying curd on your face. Massage it properly for 2 minutes and then let it be for 5 minutes. Wash your face with cold water and pat dry with a fresh towel. Make sure you do not apply soap after this step.

Essential skincare tips to manage oily skin

Scrubbing

Honey nourishes your skin and makes it soft. (File Photo) Honey nourishes your skin and makes it soft. (File Photo)

The second step helps nourish and even out your skin tone. Not only that, it also ensures your skin has no dead skin cells left. Take a tablespoon of honey, curd and instant coffee powder each. Mix together and apply on your face.

If you are someone who has active acne or pimple, refrain from scrubbing because that can further harm the skin. Otherwise, continue to scrub for 2 minutes and wash it with cold water.

Have oily skin? Avoid this five make-up and skincare ingredients

Face pack

Did you know that tomato face packs are really simple to make and are great for the skin? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Did you know that tomato face packs are really simple to make and are great for the skin? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Take a teaspoon of honey, gram flour or besan, tomato juice and curd each. Mix together and apply. Let it be until it dries off. Wash with cold water, pat dry your face and apply your moisturiser. You can also try these other homemade face mask recipes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd