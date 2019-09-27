National Tourism Awards 2017-18: Andhra Pradesh wins Best State award for overall growth

Known for its beaches and temples, Andhra Pradesh won the Best State award for overall growth in tourism category at the National Tourism Awards 2017-18, which were presented by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday. Goa and Madhya Pradesh were announced joint winners in Adventure Tourism category, while Uttarakhand best film promotion friendly state. Telangana has emerged as best state in innovative use of IT category.

At the ceremony, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, said: “Earlier it was red tape, now tourists get red carpet welcome in India”.

He also took to Twitter and said: ” I call upon the youth to visit tourist destinations in the country to understand the rich cultural heritage of India. Travelling teaches many things. It introduces us to the diverse cultures of the world.”

“#India has many scenic and pilgrimage destinations with relevance to Indian history, culture, mythology and heritage. I urge schools to organize students’ visits to monuments, historical places, and archeological sites,” he added.

Every year, September 27 is observed at World Tourism Day to “foster awareness among the global community of tourism’s social, cultural, political and economic value and the contribution the sector can make in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals” reads the World Tourism Organisation website.