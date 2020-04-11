National Pet Day: Do’s and don’ts for taking care of pets, stray animals amid corona crisis

Wash your hands after petting, walking or feeding your pet/community dogs and cats. (Source: Getty Images) Wash your hands after petting, walking or feeding your pet/community dogs and cats. (Source: Getty Images)

National Pet Day 2020: While the lockdown has kept all of us indoors to protect ourselves from exposure to COVID-19, it has also left behind several stray animals without food. Animal activists, however, have reportedly stepped forward in this crisis to feed local community dogs and cats.

Besides, there has been much speculation about pets being infected with coronavirus. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), there is currently no evidence that “companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus.”

Animal rights activits and experts have time and again appealed to people to not neglect their pets for fear of transmission. On the occasion of National Pet Day 2020, held on April 11, here are some do’s and don’ts, listed by international animal welfare charity World Animal Protection, which people should keep in mind about pets and stray animals amid the coronavirus criris.

Do’s

1. Follow all the regular santisation procedures, from handwashing, wearing mask, disinfecting to maintaining sneezing etiquette.

2. Wash your hands after petting, walking or feeding your pet/community dogs and cats.

3. Try to maintain the physical activity of your pet or commnity dogs during the lockdown.

4. If you are sick, restrict contact with your pets or community dogs.

5. Consult a veterinary doctor if you suspect that your pet/community animal is unwell.

6. When you feed community dogs and cats, take all the necessary precautions.

7. Do not panic and recommned people in your community to take care of the stray animals.

Don’ts

1. Avoid kissing your pet.

2. Do not put masks on your pets or it can restrict their breathing and cause them stress.

3. Do not abandon your pet.

4. Do not give your pet any vaccination without consulting your veterinary doctor.

5. If you are showing any symptoms, avoid feeding stray dogs.

