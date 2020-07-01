National Doctor’s Day 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, messages, status, photos, and cards

Happy National Doctor’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: Take out time to wish doctors for their relentless efforts. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh Happy National Doctor’s Day 2020 Wishes Images: Take out time to wish doctors for their relentless efforts. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh

Happy National Doctor’s Day 2020 Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages: National Doctor’s Day is celebrated every year to recognise the invaluable work done by doctors and physicians and thank them for their dedicated service. As a way of recognising their efforts, Indian Medical Association (IMA) observed the first National Doctor’s day in July 1991. In India, this day also marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who was one of the most renowned physicians in the country. This year, the day seeks to thank all doctors and medical professionals for their service against the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to IMA, National Doctor’s Day of 2020 is of prime importance, and it encourages every member of IMA and the local branch to take a lead in their area to fight the virus. While the theme for this year is “Lessen the mortality of COVID 19” which includes awareness about asymptomatic hypoxia and early aggressive therapy, there will not be any face-to-face meetings and celebrations. State-level webinars and virtual meetings by video conferencing will be conducted instead.

So wish all the doctors you have ever known for their contribution. Here are some heartfelt and warm wishes that we have curated to mark the special day. Spread the cheer.

*Happy Doctor’s Day to all the doctors who always put their patients first and do their best to gift them health.

*Happy Doctor’s Day to our dearest doctor who is always an inspiration for all staff members… Keep motivating us and helping us grow!

*On this occasion, I express my gratitude to you for always being there for us, for serving us with happiness and for treating our problems. Happy Doctor’s Day to you!

*“Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients.” — Carl Jung

*It is your deeds that make us feel proud. It is great to have a doctor in the family. Happy Doctor’s Day!

*You are more than just a doctor, you are friend and guide too, So here’s a special wish coming your way. Happy National Doctor’s Day!

*You are the best doctor I know. Thank you! Happy Doctor’s Day.

*Good wishes for an amazing day. Hope all your troubles go away just like you made mine go away. Happy National Doctor’s Day.

