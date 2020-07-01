National Doctor’s Day 2020: History, significance and theme

National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on July 1. (Source: pexels) National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on July 1. (Source: pexels)

National Doctor’s Day is observed by nations on various dates to recognise the efforts and contributions of doctors to individual lives and communities. And the day perhaps holds even greater value now that doctors are working on the frontlines, putting their lives at risk, to treat COVID-19 affected patients.

The first Doctor’s Day was observed on March 28, 1933, in Winder, Georgia. In India, National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on July 1 every year to honour eminent physician and second chief minister of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Apart from his relentless efforts in curing patients, Dr Roy also made immense contributions in building medical colleges and hospitals. He opened a centre for training women in nursing and social work. Dr Roy, who was also Mahatma Gandhi’s friend and doctor, was honoured with Bharat Ratna on February 4,1961.

Doctor’s Day was established by the Government of India in 1991. It is traditionally organised in the country by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The theme this year is “lessen the mortality of COVID-19”, according to their official website, including “awareness about asymptomatic hypoxia and early aggressive therapy”.

“Doctor’s Day 2020 is dedicated to the innumerable doctors who are serving during this pandemic in the primary and secondary setups as well as the dedicated COVID care hospitals. Indian Medical Association gives the clarion call to reduce the mortality drastically by active intervention,” IMA wrote in an official note.

The statement also highlighted the safety and health of all “IMA members, nurses and other healthcare workers” and the measures to be adopted to ensure the same. “This is certainly a different Doctor’s Day. And everyone of us count to make a difference,” the note further read.

