Nataša Stanković on breastfeeding in public: ‘Not something to be ashamed of’

On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week 2021, new mom Nataša Stanković, who welcomed her first child Agastya with cricketer Hardik Pandya last year, spoke about her postpartum journey.

In conversation with Neha Dhupia, she said that while breastfeeding her child was “tough” initially, it was also the “best” way to bond with him. She also said that while she had a lot of women in the family to advise her regarding breastfeeding, at the end of the day she relied on her instincts.

The 29-year-old mother, who breastfed her child for six months, also stressed on normalising breastfeeding in public. “People should be more open about it in India. It is not something to be ashamed of. You are feeding your own child.” Agreed Neha and added, “That’s exactly what we talk about…we talk about normalising breastfeeding or if a mother does not want to do it.”

On breastfeeding vs formula feeding, she further added, “It is your own choice. You cannot judge a mother.”

Stankovic also talked about her pregnancy journey. “I did not feel pregnant till two weeks before delivery. I had my routine…I had a complete plan and also I was exercising throughout…Pregnancy for me was easy. I never had any sickness,” she said.

On being asked about her prenatal fitness routine, she said, “I don’t go to the gym…I know exercises from my school day and I could put them together. I was on my feet all the time,” adding that she usually relied on a mix of ballet and Pilates.

Regarding her pregnancy diet, the mother said, “I do not believe in eating for two…I was healthy. I love Indian food but when it is not spicy.”

She also talked about how her husband managed to support her throughout the journey despite his tours. “He had been the best support that I could have asked for.”