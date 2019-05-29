Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony: From food menu to timing; all that you need to know

PM Modi Oath Ceremony: Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister on May 30 at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the PM and other members of the Union Council of Ministers.

According to a report in Economic Times, Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is expected to host around 6,000 eminent people, will serve a light dinner to the visiting dignitaries besides high tea after the 7 pm ceremony. While high tea will serve vegetarian fare ranging from Samosas to Rajbhog and Lemon Tarts, the dinner will include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare.

The President’s kitchen has taken into consideration that the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) members, who will be visiting India for the oath ceremony, belong from countries to India’s east. The cuisines of these countries are not very rich or heavy and their meal timings will be rather early considering the time difference.

Reportedly, the major highlight of the dinner is the signature ‘Dal Raisina’, a variant of popular ‘Maa ki Dal’ that requires around 48 hours to cook. The prep for tomorrow’s event started on Tuesday, May 28.

Chef Machindra Kasture, who is also a member of Le Club des Chefs des Chefs, an exclusive circle of culinarians employed by leaders from around the world, created this signature dish along with his famous Raan-e-Ali Shaan, which he prepared for Barack Obama.

Who all have been invited for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony?

As per latest reports, all leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) nations – Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan – have been invited.

Leaders from Kyrgyz Republic (who is chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) and Mauritius (who was the chief guest at Pravasi Bhartiya Divas) have also been invited for the ceremony.

Besides, invitations to top stars of Tamil cinema — Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan — have been sent. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are also likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

NDA leaders, including SAD leader Prakash Singh Badal, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, AIADMK’s K Palaniswami, NPP’s Conrad Sangma are likely to be present alongside BJP leaders.

Who all attended PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in 2014?

In 2014, Modi had invited all SAARC leaders, including the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa, for his oath-taking ceremony. The 2014 swearing-in was held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan with around 2,000 people attending the event.