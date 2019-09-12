Modi calls for #plastic-free Ganesh visarjan; celebrities urge people to go eco-friendly

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s call to prevent water pollution during immersion of Ganesh idols at the end of the 10-day long Ganesh Mahotsav by ensuring that plastic and other waste does not go into sea, a host of celebrities expressed similar concerns and urged people to not litter the beaches while bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha on Ganesh visarjan or Anant Chaturdashi which is being celebrated today.

Advertising

Housefull actor Riteish Deshmukh shared images where Ganesh idols were half-submerged in beaches. He further asked people to resort to eco-friendly ways keeping the environment in mind.

“Is this a good bye our most loved Bappa deserves? Let’s #Stop??? disrespecting our God & our Planet – let’s work towards -a sustainable eco friendly Ganesh Festival. #PlanetFirst” he wrote on Twitter.

Is this a good bye our most loved Bappa deserves? Let’s #Stop✋🏼 disrespecting our God & our Planet – let’s work towards -a sustainable eco friendly Ganesh Festival. #PlanetFirst @curry_nation @pritijnair pic.twitter.com/PJJTmMViIH — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 11, 2019

Earlier, Modi said, “I would like to give a suggestion for ‘One Indian-One Pledge’. We need to protect environment and do away with single-use plastic. We have to avoid water pollution. During Ganesh visarjan, heaps of plastic and other waste go into sea. We have to stop that.”

Actor Sonali Bendre echoed similar concerns and shared a picture showing the waste left behind by devotees after the visarjan ceremony at Mumbai’s Juhu Beach saying, “After yesterday’s visarjan… If these are not signs of damage, we are causing then I don’t know what are! This cannot happen we need to do better!”

After yesterday’s visarjan… If these are not signs of damage we are causing then I don’t know what are! This cannot happen we need to do better! pic.twitter.com/0YYJGNfUby — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) September 9, 2019

The image shows multiple Ganesh idols and other puja material thrown away on the beach after Ganesh visarjan rituals were performed.

Earlier, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared his sand art depicting Ganesha at Odisha’s Puri, and wrote, “Before the immersion of Lord #Ganesh idols, an humble message to Keep Our #SeaClean through my SandArt at Puri, #Odisha.”

Before the immersion of Lord #Ganesh idols, an humble message to Keep Our #SeaClean through my SandArt at Puri, #Odisha. pic.twitter.com/5i6vwKhm6s — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 6, 2019

The annual Ganesh festival, the trademark of Maharashtra, is held in the Hindu calender month of ‘Bhadrapad’ for 10/11 days and ends with Anant Chaturdashi where the Lord is bid adieu with much fanfare and spirit.