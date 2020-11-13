Naraka Chaturdashi 2020: Date, Puja Timings, Importance & Significance

Happy Naraka Chaturdashi Wishes Images (Source: Source: getty images, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Naraka Chaturdashi 2020: Date, Puja Muhurat, Timings: The fourteenth tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha is celebrated as Naraka Chaturdashi, and it also marks the second day of Diwali. Named after Narakasura, this festival is considered significant as it marks the end of Shri Krishna’s consort Satyabhama. This year, it falls on November 14, 2020.

History and significance

Mythology has it that Narakasura was the son of Bhudevi and Lord Varaha (an avatar of Shri Vishnu). He knew that as per Lord Brahma’s boon, none other than his mother, Bhudevi could kill him. Therefore, he became complacent. Once he attacked Lord Krishna, and his consort, Sathyabama, who was an incarnation of Bhudevi, retaliated with much vigour and courage. She killed Narakasura, thereby sanctifying Brahma’s boon.

ALSO READ | Diwali 2020 Date in India: When is Diwali in 2020?

However, before breathing his last, Narakasura, pleaded to Bhudevi, sought her blessings, and wished for a boon. He wanted to become immortal in the memories of people and hence wanted people to celebrate his death by lighting lamps. Therefore, it is said that people celebrate Naraka Chaturdashi, which is actually the death anniversary of Narakasura.

The day is therefore celebrated as a way to get rid of negativities.

People perform a ritual of bathing called Abhyanga Snan which symbolises purification of the mind and the body. On this day, people first apply sesame oil on their head and body and then cleanse it with ubtan before wearing new clothes.

Another legend has it that Goddess Kali killed Narakasura and triumphed over him. Hence, some people refer to this day as Kali Chaudas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd