Naomi Osaka writes note for sister about her ‘weird’ texting habit at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating Serena Williams in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, (Source: AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Naomi Osaka recently sent her sister a message about her texting habit.

Following the Australian Open semi-finals, in which Osaka defeated Serena Williams, the 23-year-old had a brief interview before taking part in a tradition in which winners sign the glass of the tournament camera.

Osaka, however, took the opportunity to write a note to her older sister Mari in blue marker. The note read, “Mari stop sending weird images in the groupchat!”

Naomi had a message for her sister Mari 😆 @naomiosaka pic.twitter.com/19ViwYIWOa — ESPN (@espn) February 18, 2021

Osaka signed her name as she smirked and walked away, reported Independent. The message was revealed to the amusement of the viewers.

Giving an example of the “weird” message Osaka was referring to, Mari reportedly shared a screenshot on her Instagram story, captured by USA Today‘s For The Win, which showed a person’s tongue licking another person’s eyeball.

Here’s how netizens responded:

omg naomi osaka writing “mari stop sending me weird images in the group chat” as her signed message to the camera im laughing — goofy 🤠 (@OTVsimp) February 18, 2021

Naomi Osaka sending a love note to her sister on the broadcast camera is absolutely the energy we love to see pic.twitter.com/wlgVQ74mlc — Catherine Silverman (@catmsilverman) February 18, 2021