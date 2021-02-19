scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 19, 2021
Latest news

Naomi Osaka writes note for sister about her ‘weird’ texting habit at Australian Open

The message was revealed to the amusement of the viewers

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 19, 2021 3:00:02 pm
naomi osakaNaomi Osaka celebrates after defeating Serena Williams in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, (Source: AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Naomi Osaka recently sent her sister a message about her texting habit.

Following the Australian Open semi-finals, in which Osaka defeated Serena Williams, the 23-year-old had a brief interview before taking part in a tradition in which winners sign the glass of the tournament camera.

Osaka, however, took the opportunity to write a note to her older sister Mari in blue marker. The note read, “Mari stop sending weird images in the groupchat!”

Also Read |George Floyd to Tamir Rice: Naomi Osaka’s black masks featured these African-Americans

Osaka signed her name as she smirked and walked away, reported Independent. The message was revealed to the amusement of the viewers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Giving an example of the “weird” message Osaka was referring to, Mari reportedly shared a screenshot on her Instagram story, captured by USA Today‘s For The Win, which showed a person’s tongue licking another person’s eyeball.

Here’s how netizens responded:

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

hina khan humans of bombay career
Hina Khan in a lehenga: 15 pictures you must not miss today

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 19: Latest News

Advertisement