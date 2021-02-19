Naomi Osaka writes note for sister about her ‘weird’ texting habit at Australian Open

February 19, 2021 3:00:02 pm
Naomi Osaka recently sent her sister a message about her texting habit.
Following the Australian Open semi-finals, in which Osaka defeated Serena Williams, the 23-year-old had a brief interview before taking part in a tradition in which winners sign the glass of the tournament camera.
Osaka, however, took the opportunity to write a note to her older sister Mari in blue marker. The note read, “Mari stop sending weird images in the groupchat!”
Osaka signed her name as she smirked and walked away, reported Independent. The message was revealed to the amusement of the viewers.
Giving an example of the “weird” message Osaka was referring to, Mari reportedly shared a screenshot on her Instagram story, captured by USA Today‘s For The Win, which showed a person’s tongue licking another person’s eyeball.
Here’s how netizens responded:
omg naomi osaka writing “mari stop sending me weird images in the group chat” as her signed message to the camera im laughing
Naomi Osaka sending a love note to her sister on the broadcast camera is absolutely the energy we love to see pic.twitter.com/wlgVQ74mlc
“mari stop sending me werid images in groupchat” she writes on the camera
naomi osaka is my new favorite player?
