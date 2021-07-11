Naomi Osaka won Best Athlete at the ESPYs; she also won the red carpet

Naomi Osaka accepted Best Athlete, Women’s Sports award at the ESPYs on July 11. The tennis player has been in the news consistently, first for withdrawing from French Open and recently for elaborating on that experience and her mental health in an essay. This became her first public appearance post all the controversy.

But one must admit that the celebrated tennis player won the red carpet with her look. The 23-year-old stepped out in a striking ensemble which was stood out for its deconstructed top and the structured pencil skirt. She pulled the look together with hair tied in a ponytail and black pumps.

Prior to this, she wrote an essay at The Times titled ‘It’s OK Not to Be OK’. “This was never about the press, but rather the traditional format of the press conference. I’ll say it again for those at the back: I love the press; I do not love all press conferences,” she had written.

“However, in my opinion (and I want to say that this is just my opinion and not that of every tennis player on tour), the press-conference format itself is out of date and in great need of a refresh. I believe that we can make it better, more interesting and more enjoyable for each side. Less subject vs. object; more peer to peer,” she added.

“Perhaps we should give athletes the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny on a rare occasion without being subject to strict sanctions,” she had stated.

An ESPY Award is presented to an individual or an team for their performance. It is awarded by the television network ABC.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle