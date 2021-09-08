Naomi Osaka launches skincare brand for melanated skin; know more here

Naomi Osaka has launched a functional skincare range called Kinlò for people with melanated skin.

She wrote on Instagram, “…it’s been a really surreal experience this past year working on this and having an incredible team with so much knowledge teaching me along the way. So happy with how everything turned out and I’m excited to see what you guys think.”

Talking about her project, Osaka wrote in another Instagram post in April, “I never thought I would ever start my own company, but I’m super excited to announce that I’ll be launching Kinlò, a new brand of skincare products developed to protect and rejuvenate melanated skin tones. I hope these products can help a lot of people and potentially save lives because I really feel that we aren’t protecting ourselves as much as we could.”

The tennis champion started working on the brand last year after learning about the high rates of skin cancer-related deaths in people of colour, according to an Independent report.

So, what is melanated skin? P Padmaja, consultant dermatologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, told indianexpress.com, “Melanated skin means dark-coloured skin, which is also called hypopigmented skin. It is due to sun exposure, which may also be called tanning, but also due to some diseases, vitamin deficiency, medicines and cosmetics. Some patients may require a doctor’s opinion to rule out the other causes, and should be treated accordingly.”

According to WebMD, dark skin is more prone to pigmentation problems. Even minor skin injuries can cause a change in the skin pigment.

What kind of skin products are ideal for melanated skin? “Common tanning will reduce by applying sunscreens and depigmenting agents. To maintain healthy glowing skin it is important to take proper diet, sufficient water. Some people may require antioxidants also,” the doctor said.

“Designed for black and brown skin tones, Kinlò products are formulated with natural ingredients like jojoba seed oil, hemp seed, and green tea to address common melanated skin concerns from blue light and sun protection, to healing and nourishment, kinlò products help you build a skin ritual to stay golden the right way,” reads the skincare brand’s website.

