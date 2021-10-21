Check out Naomi Osaka’s kawaii manicure

Nail art is fast becoming a fashion fad — a way with which to express oneself and also keep up with the trends. The length and designs are customisable, giving the wearer a temporary look upgrade.

Recently, tennis star Naomi Osaka — who made an appearance at the US Open earlier this year — made a splash with her nails when she posted a series of photographs from her vacations in Greece and Italy.

In her pictures from Rome, which contained one closeup of her super-colourful nails — with the colours yellow, pink, orange, blue and purple on them — the 24-year-old flaunted something called ‘kawaii’ manicure.

For the uninitiated, ‘kawaii’ means ‘cute’ in Japanese, and it refers to an aesthetic. A Popsugar report states that in the US, kawaii nail art has been trending lately. In this form of manicure, people often use cute 3D objects like gummy bears, hearts or some hand-painted design, which they stick on their nails.

The Japanese tennis player featured, what appeared to be, a popular fictional Japanese character ‘Rilakkuma’, who is a bear. She matched her look with an orange cap, an oversized jacket, denim pants, and a neon green shirt.

In kawaii nail art, one is also likely to find other popular characters like Hello Kitty, Pikachu, Sailor Moon, Minnie Mouse, and the like.

Osaka was also seen walking the red carpet at Met Gala 2021, which was held last month. A co-chair, she had opted for an asymmetrical dress by Louis Vuitton.

