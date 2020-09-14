George Floyd to Tamir Rice: Naomi Osaka’s black masks featured these African-Americans

Naomi Osaka wore black masks at US Open, featuring names of victims of racial injustice. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Tennis player Naomi Osaka not only proved her merit yet again by winning US Open 2020, but she also made a statement with the face masks she wore at the tournament.

Each time, Naomi was on the court, she was spotted wearing a black mask with a name printed on it in white. If you take a look at the names — George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor, among others — you would realise that each of them is of Black Americans who succumbed to racial injustice in the past. Know about them below:

Naomi Osaka wearing face mask with Breonna Taylor’s name. (Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Naomi Osaka wearing face mask with Breonna Taylor’s name. (Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Breonna Taylor

A 26-year-old African American emergency medical technician, Breonna was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on March 13, 2020, when they visited her department as part of a search warrant. Taylor was reportedly shot eight times.

Naomi Osaka wearing a mask in Ahmaud Arbery’s honour during the third round of US Open. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Naomi Osaka wearing a mask in Ahmaud Arbery’s honour during the third round of US Open. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ALSO READ | After 20 years, why Oprah Winfrey is not on her magazine cover

Ahmaud Arbery

Arbery, a 25-year-old African American, was fatally shot on February 23, 2020, while he was jogging near Brunswick in Glynn County, Georgia. He was reportedly pursued by three armed white residents. A video of the unfortunate incident went viral after it was posted on social media.

Naomi Osaka wearing a mask with the name Philando Castile, on the day of the semifinal match. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Naomi Osaka wearing a mask with the name Philando Castile, on the day of the semifinal match. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Trayvon Martin

17-year-old African American boy Trayvon Martin had gone to visit his father’s fiancee along with his dad. On the evening of February 26, 2012, Martin was walking back alone to the fiancee’s house from a store, when a member of the community watch reported him to the Sanford Police as suspicious. Several minutes later, there was an altercation and Martin was fatally shot in the chest.

Noami Osaka wearing a black face mask in Floyd’s honour. (Source: Reuters) Noami Osaka wearing a black face mask in Floyd’s honour. (Source: Reuters)

George Floyd

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, was killed on May 25, 2020, during an arrest where a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. In a video filmed by a bystander, Floyd was seen struggling to breathe until he stopped moving. His death led to protests worldwide against police brutality and racial injustice.

ALSO READ | Meghan Markle pays tribute to George Floyd in a video message

Naomi Osaka wearing a mask featuring Philando Castile’s name. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Naomi Osaka wearing a mask featuring Philando Castile’s name. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Philando Castile

A 32-year-old African American man, Castile was fatally shot on July 6, 2016, during a traffic stop by a member of Minnesota police. His girlfriend live-streamed the aftermath of the incident on social media.

ALSO READ | Philando Castile trial had video evidence — but not of key seconds

Naomi Osaka in a black face mask with the name of Tamir Rice, before her match against Victoria Azarenka. (Source: Danielle Parhizkaran, Reuters) Naomi Osaka in a black face mask with the name of Tamir Rice, before her match against Victoria Azarenka. (Source: Danielle Parhizkaran, Reuters)

Tamir Rice

A 12-year-old African American boy, Tamir Rice was killed in Cleveland, Ohio, on November 22, 2014, by a young white police officer. Rice was carrying a replica toy gun and was shot at immediately after the police officers arrived at the scene.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd