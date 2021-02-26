scorecardresearch
‘Sakura could never’: Naomi Osaka debuts pink hair on Instagram; impresses fans

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 26, 2021 9:40:41 pm
Naomi Osaka, Naomi Osaka fashion, Naomi Osaka fashion moments, Naomi Osaka Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, indian express newsCheck out her new look! (Photo: Twitter/@NaomiOsaka)

At the age of 23, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka is already a star. She recently shone at the Australian Open, defeating Jennifer Brady for her fourth Grand Slam. And now, luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s newest brand ambassador has coloured her hair shocking pink.

Osaka recently shared a picture of herself on social media striking a pose with new pink hair, and her fans are overjoyed. In the caption she also slyly inserted a reference to a pink-haired Anime character Sakura Haruno: “Sakura could never lol.”

ALSO READ |Naomi Osaka debuts as Louis Vuitton’s newest brand ambassador

Her new look met with appreciation with people cheering for the new look. “o champion !!! Do whatever you want you’re a CHAMPION,” wrote one while another wrote, “I’m living for this!” In the post, she also tagged hairstylist Martin-Christopher Harper and celebrity make-up artist Autumn Moultrie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka)

Earlier this year, she shared a statement informing she is luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s newest brand ambassador. “Honored to be @LouisVuitton newest House Ambassador. Funny story: I first bought my mom a LV bag when I was 16 as a birthday present and it’s kinda been a tradition since. Do I call this a full circle moment? Yes (sic)” she wrote on Twitter.

According to a Popsugar report, she shared in a press release that besides tennis, her “most treasured passion is fashion”. “And there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton. It is such an honor to work with Nicolas [Ghesquière] — he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become a global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

