New mom Naomi Campbell poses with nine-month-old daughter on the cover of British Vogue; take a look

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has graced the cover of British Vogue‘s March issue, posing for the first time with her nine-month-old daughter, whom she welcomed last year. Looking deific, the 51-year-old wore her African hair with pride and opened up about motherhood.

The caption accompanying the cover shared on Instagram read: “After keeping her path to motherhood almost totally private, the 51-year-old is introducing her baby daughter to the world for the very first time.”

In the interview given to the outlet, Campbell shared that her daughter is “a good girl” and that she “sleeps very well”. “She hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.”

The British supermodel had announced motherhood in May 2021 on Instagram, posting a picture of her hand holding the baby’s feet.

The caption read, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

In the Vogue interview, she confirmed that her daughter “wasn’t adopted”. “She’s my [biological] child… I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But, she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

“I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that,” Campbell was quoted as saying.

And while there is a 50-year age gap between her and her daughter, she does not have any issue with that. If anything, becoming a mother “has only made her want to work even harder”. “Everything I do, I do for her – that’s it. It’s so completely selfless, isn’t it?”

