Besides Naomi Campbell, some other celebs who embraced motherhood at a later age

It was a pleasant surprise for fans of supermodel Naomi Campbell, when she announced that she had become a mother to a baby girl at the age of 50. In an Instagram post yesterday, the new mother wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

While pregnancy and motherhood is a journey of excitement and happiness, doctors insist that it must happen within a certain age, as otherwise it can become a high-risk pregnancy.

“Biologically, men and women drop their potential to plan a pregnancy as their ages increase. If pregnancy is avoided at the right age, complications such as diminished ovarian reserve, early miscarriage or abnormalities related to chromosomes in foetus may increase. Simultaneously, the quality of sperm may also go down with age. Normally, age-related infertility starts after 32. The monthly fertility rate — which is about 25 per cent in the range of 20-30 years — goes below 10 per cent over the age of 35,” Dr Madhuprita Agrawal, an infertility specialist at Ashoka Super Speciality Hospital had shared with indianexpress.com.

But that has not stopped or deterred women from planning their motherhood at a later stage in life. Just like Campbell, there are many celebrity moms who embraced motherhood at a later age, and here are some of them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actor welcomed her second child, a boy, at the age of 40, earlier this year. Four years ago, she became a mother for the first time with the birth of her son Taimur.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She became a mother four years into her marriage, in 2011. The actor was 38 at the time, and her daughter is now all grown up. The mother-daughter duo keeps sharing adorable pictures on social media.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The actor became a mother to her first child Viaan at the age of 38 years. She recently became a mother again at 44, when she welcomed daughter Samisha via surrogacy.

Raageshwari Loomba

The singer, author and actor gave birth to her first child, a girl, at the age of 41 in 2016.

Farah Khan

The ace choreographer and director welcomed triplets with husband Shirish Kunder at the age of 43.

Janet Jackson

In 2017, the singer and songwriter gave birth to her first child, a son, at the age of 50. Jackson married Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012 and confirmed the news of her pregnancy in October 2016.

Meghan Markle

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

The Duchess of Sussex and former senior royal welcomed her first child two years ago, at the age of 37, and at 39 now, she is preparing to give birth to her second, a baby girl. Last month, when her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex travelled to the UK to attend the funeral of his grandfather, the late Prince Philip, Meghan had to stay put at home, on the advice of her doctors.

