Thursday, November 25, 2021
Why are people searching for definitions of their names on Urban Dictionary?

"You can’t be 18+ doing up urban dictionary posts please," a social media user said.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 25, 2021 12:30:54 pm
internetThe Urban Dictionary trend is going viral (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Internet users have now found a new way to keep themselves engaged — by searching their names on Urban Dictionary, a site which, until now, was viewed as a basic source to know the meanings of slangs.

Especially popular on Instagram, the trend went viral with people searching for the meaning of their names on the website’s glossary and posting screenshots of the idiosyncratic ‘definitions’ on social media.

You may have seen it on your timelines, too!

Take a look!

The trend began when Instagram user @bymayuuu posted the question “Show us ur name in Urban Dictionary” which went viral with more than two million people contributing to it.

For instance, while Matthew means gift of God, Urban Dictionary has defined it as “sweet and caring guy, he will be very clever and good at sport”.

It also gave rise to a slew of memes ridiculing the trend.

A user wrote, “Why are people posting their name’s Urban Dictionary definitions; did I wake up in 2011”, while another remarked, “you can’t be 18+ doing up urban dictionary posts please”.

The meanings are, but obviously, far removed from what you may or may not find in Oxford English Dictionary.

The crowdsourced dictionary was founded in 1999 by Aaron Peckham. This means that it is made up of entries submitted by anyone, with definitions for a variety of made-up words included in the online resource.

