Nail Karisma Kapoor’s classic red lips look with these 5 easy steps

Doesn’t Karisma Kapoor always remind you of a bold red lip? (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Doesn’t Karisma Kapoor always remind you of a bold red lip? (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

There have been many instances which make it safe to say that Karisma Kapoor and red lips go hand in hand. But it is not only the Mentalhood actor, we are also fans of bold, red lips as not only is it versatile and goes with every outfit, it is also powerful enough to make a statement. And not to forget, its various other uses — from being used for colour correction to blush and more — that makes red lipsticks a must-have in your makeup vanity.

If you don’t already own a bright red lipstick, here’s how you can select one that works best with your skin tone. However, if you are looking for ways to wear the shade, check out this easy 5-step tutorial which will help you recreate Karisma’s classic red lips look.

Steps

*Before you begin, make sure you have exfoliated your lips. Take a look at these easy DIY lip scrubs to get soft and plump lips. This not only helps achieve a better colour payoff, it also doesn’t make your lip shade look crusty.

*Next, ensure your face is thoroughly moisturised and that your base is in place. If your base is good, the red lipstick will instantly brighten up your face! If you are looking to get the perfect base for your look, here’s an easy guide for you. Use your red lipstick as a blush or an eyeshadow by taking a little colour on your index finger and tapping it to blend properly.

*Carefully line your lips with a lip liner that is of the exact same tone of your red lipstick and then fill in the gaps. Always remove any excess lipstick (we don’t want red teeth!).

*Apply a thin layer of foundation and blend it seamlessly your lips. This negates discolouration and is a great hack to make the lipstick last longer.

*If your lipstick is of velvet or moist finish, we suggest you carefully place a tissue on your lips and then dab some powder. This not only mattifies your lipstick, but also ensures it doesn’t bleed.

