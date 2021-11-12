This is why you need to give your nails a day’s break before colouring them again

Whether you like them natural or painted in your favourite colours, we all wish to have strong and healthy nails.

As such, the good news is that getting healthy nails does not require much. All you need to do it give up on certain habits like using your nails as your go-to pocket knife, biting them frequently, and instead adopting some good habits like moisturising them frequently, being gentle, keeping them clean, being patient with nail growth, and so on.

But there is one more important thing you need to take care of, especially if you like to apply nail paints, as suggested by Auric Beauty.

It is important to let your nails rest too. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) It is important to let your nails rest too. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Taking a day’s break before you change nail colours is one habit that goes a long way in keeping your nails in the best shape. Nail care specialists suggest avoiding back-to-back nail processes that involve painting on layers of chemical based products, and instead letting your nails breathe every once in a while. Most people go well beyond months without giving their nails a break and replacing them with another shade. Doing so will make your nails weak, cracked, peeled or even bruised in some cases.

Why is the break recommended?

*When you wear nail polish for long periods of time, the chemicals in the polish gradually seep into the nail bed and results in discoloration, peeling, and splitting.

*If you’re someone who prefers soak-off gel manicures or dip-powder manicures, you should know that they’re even more damaging than regular nail polish. As a matter of fact, using gel polish has been found to be directly linked with nail thinning as it can be very drying and result in nail peeling.

*Studies suggest that prolonged use of nail polish may result in discoloration of the nails and rough patches due to dehydration or inadvertent removal of the top layer of the nail.

*One might argue that nails obtain their oxygen and nutrients directly from the bloodstream. It is important to note that while wearing nail polish doesn’t deprive them from oxygen, it does cause irritation.

While on a break, you can apply an emollient directly to the nail and cuticle to help them recover faster. Using a plant-based acetone remover serves as friendlier alternative to petroleum based products as they are safer for your nails and skin.

