Nafisa Ali’s throwback post after Miss India 1976 win is a must-see

Actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi recently shared a throwback picture of her winning Miss India 1976 at the age of 19 years. A closer look at the stunning black-and-white picture would bring back memories of the accomplished artiste, who is also a cancer survivor.

She captioned the post, “Me at 19 after winning ‘Miss India 1976’ : taken by my Dad Ahmed Ali .#missindia”

Dressed in a black shimmery gown, Ali went on to accessorise the look with a dazzling pair of earrings and pendant, and completed the look with keeping her hair open.

In earlier days, Femina Miss India used to crown three contestants, the winner used to represent India at Miss Universe and the runners-up were sent to Miss Asia Pacific and International Teen Princess. Later the second runner up represents India at Miss Teenage Intercontinental. On some occasions, the second Runner up or a finalist was sent to Queen of Pacific pageant from 1969 to 1975.

Nafisa Ali – a multi-talented persona

Born in Kolkata on January 18, 1957, to renowned photographer Ahmed Ali and Philomena Torresan, she was an outstanding athlete in school, who went on to become West Bengal’s swimming sensation in the early seventies and a national swimming champion in 1974.

Her sporting achievements meant she was somewhat of a celebrity in Kolkata even before she decided to participate in the Femina Miss India pageant. It is said that it was not totally unexpected when she won the crown in Mumbai in June 1976. Ali was also a jockey at the Calcutta Gymkhana in 1979.

The Miss India win paved the path for Ali Sodhi to participate in Miss International pageant, which took her to Bollywood before taking a hiatus.

In November 2018, the actor and theatre director revealed she was suffering from peritoneal and ovarian cancer.

She is currently seen spending time with her family and friends.

