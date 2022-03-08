scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Must Read

‘My self-worth isn’t tied to the shape of my body’: Anshula Kapoor pens thoughtful note on self-love

"I’m still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I’m discovering and leaning into, because life is too short to live it thinking you’re unworthy or unlovable," she added

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 8, 2022 3:00:35 pm
Anshula KapoorAnshula talks about embracing one's flaws. (Source: Anshula Kapoor/Instagram)

Being healthy is not just about being physically fit on the outside, but also about being in a happy state — both emotionally and mentally. However, in the current age of social media, the latter is often overlooked as physical appearance takes precedence. Thus, it’s important for one to “talk a little nicer to yourself today,” Anshula Kapoor, who is quite vocal about accepting and loving one’s body, said.

ALSO READ |‘This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me’: Ileana D’Cruz

Penning a powerful note on self-love and detailing her own struggles with embracing her flaws, she wrote, “For me today, being ‘healthy’ means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn’t in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else.”

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️ 

Take a look at her post here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) 

However, the journey to acknowledging one’s flaws and fears isn’t the easiest one. For the 31-year-old, it was no different.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self-doubt. Then came self-realization. Thus began the healing. It’s been a 2-year long journey, and I’m still a work in progress,” she wrote.

ALSO READ |‘We don’t need to fit in a box or stereotype’: Kajal Aggarwal shuts down body shamers; shares tips for moms-to-be

Further, she shared the importance of not tying self-worth to the shape and size of one’s body. “It’s taken me almost as long to realize that my self worth isn’t tied to the shape of my body, and that constantly belittling or criticizing my imperfections and flaws isn’t doing me any good — regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical.”

The journey to self-love, however, is a constant and never-ending process. “I’m still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I’m discovering and leaning into, because life is too short to live it thinking you’re unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy,” Anshula concluded.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

ITA Awards 2022
Fashion at Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards 2022: Celebrities who impressed (and not) on the red carpet

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 08: Latest News

Advertisement