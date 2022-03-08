‘My self-worth isn’t tied to the shape of my body’: Anshula Kapoor pens thoughtful note on self-love

Being healthy is not just about being physically fit on the outside, but also about being in a happy state — both emotionally and mentally. However, in the current age of social media, the latter is often overlooked as physical appearance takes precedence. Thus, it’s important for one to “talk a little nicer to yourself today,” Anshula Kapoor, who is quite vocal about accepting and loving one’s body, said.

Penning a powerful note on self-love and detailing her own struggles with embracing her flaws, she wrote, “For me today, being ‘healthy’ means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn’t in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else.”

Take a look at her post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

However, the journey to acknowledging one’s flaws and fears isn’t the easiest one. For the 31-year-old, it was no different.

“This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self-doubt. Then came self-realization. Thus began the healing. It’s been a 2-year long journey, and I’m still a work in progress,” she wrote.

Further, she shared the importance of not tying self-worth to the shape and size of one’s body. “It’s taken me almost as long to realize that my self worth isn’t tied to the shape of my body, and that constantly belittling or criticizing my imperfections and flaws isn’t doing me any good — regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical.”

The journey to self-love, however, is a constant and never-ending process. “I’m still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I’m discovering and leaning into, because life is too short to live it thinking you’re unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy,” Anshula concluded.

