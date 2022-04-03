‘My 40s are about being Team Me’: Kim Kardashian shares differences between each decade of her life

Kim Kardashian, who recently appeared on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong, opened up about the lessons she has learned ever since she rose to fame, reflecting on the differences between each decade of her life.

Kim, 41, said that her 40s are about being “Team Me”. “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it is important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Hong Kong (@voguehongkong)

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said that she is now eating well, working out and having more fun with her family.

Reflecting on her 20s, she said, “In my 20s, it was about embracing all of the craziness and mistakes you make when you’re younger.”

“You live your journey and hopefully learn from your experiences, so you don’t make the same mistakes over and over.”

Further, she revealed that her 30s were about finding her self-confidence. “To care less about what everyone else thought and to just live in the moment,” she said.

Recently, Kim made her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson Instagram official by posting a series of glamorous and love-filled pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!