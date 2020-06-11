Mustard seeds can become a part of your skincare routine; find out how

You can make a paste of mustard seeds and combine it with some coconut oil to get rid of infections of the skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You can make a paste of mustard seeds and combine it with some coconut oil to get rid of infections of the skin. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

We have always associated mustard seeds with traditional cooking. Most Indian households use it in the kitchen to dole out lip-smacking delicacies. But, did you know that mustard seeds have many skincare benefits, too? And that besides enhancing the taste of your food, it can also enhance your beauty? Here’s what you need to know.

It is believed that the seeds act as natural exfoliators for the skin, so you can say goodbye to cosmetics forever. In fact, you can use the seeds along with some aloe vera gel to make the perfect scrub for the face. Those who are struggling with premature aging, and have one too many wrinkles on the face, should consider the seeds for skincare, because it is believed the vitamin C present in them can take care of this problem.

The seeds are also rich in vitamin A, and have some anti-bacterial properties. So, you can make a paste of mustard seeds and combine it with some coconut oil to get rid of infections of the skin. Additionally, mustard seed paste can also take care of tanning of the skin.

Here’s how you can make a paste:

Just take a few mustard seeds, two teaspoons of flour, a pinch of turmeric powder, one teaspoon of mustard oil and two tablespoons of water.

First, you will have to grind the seeds and then mix them with the flour. Next, add the water, mustard oil and turmeric to the mixture in such a way that it comes a smooth and a consistent paste. Apply it to the face and let it stay for a good 30 minutes. You can gently rub the face with a wet cloth, and then clean it with normal water. Do this at least once every week and the difference will be visible.

