Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Muslims world over await the beginning of the holy month

Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE: Ramadan is considered to be the time when people come closer to God. (Source: File Photo/AP) Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE: Ramadan is considered to be the time when people come closer to God. (Source: File Photo/AP)

Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting Date, Timings in India LIVE Updates: The holy month of Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, which generally appears one night after the new moon. As of now, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has reportedly urged its citizens to look out for the crescent moon on Thursday, April 23, and report their findings to moonsighting committees set up specifically for the purpose.

ALSO READ | Ramadan 2020 Date: When is Ramadan starting in 2020?

According to a report in Inews, HM Nautical Almanac Office has stated that as per calculations, the new moon is likely to be visible by Friday, April 24. It produces UK’s official astronomical data. Having based on the lunar calendar, its position in the Gregorian calendar tends to differ meaning the start date cannot be precisely predicted.

ALSO READ | Ramadan 2020: Date, Sehri & Iftar Timings, Prayer Time Table, Significance and Fasting Rules

Ramadan is considered to be the time when people come closer to God, and one of the main reasons behind observing it is to remember the many sufferings of the underprivileged and less fortunate people. During the holy month, Muslims also donate alms to the poor. After the month of fasting is over, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated, which the community celebrates with great joy and fervour. They put on their best clothes and meet and greet their loved ones. But this year the celebrations are likely to be a little different due to coronavirus.