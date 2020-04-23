Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Muslims world over await the beginning of the holy month

Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting Date, Timings in India LIVE Updates: The holy month of Ramadan begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, which generally appears one night after the new moon. As of now, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has reportedly urged its citizens to look out for the crescent moon on Thursday, April 23, and report their findings to moonsighting committees set up specifically for the purpose.
According to a report in Inews, HM Nautical Almanac Office has stated that as per calculations, the new moon is likely to be visible by Friday, April 24. It produces UK’s official astronomical data. Having based on the lunar calendar, its position in the Gregorian calendar tends to differ meaning the start date cannot be precisely predicted.
Ramadan is considered to be the time when people come closer to God, and one of the main reasons behind observing it is to remember the many sufferings of the underprivileged and less fortunate people. During the holy month, Muslims also donate alms to the poor. After the month of fasting is over, Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated, which the community celebrates with great joy and fervour. They put on their best clothes and meet and greet their loved ones. But this year the celebrations are likely to be a little different due to coronavirus.
As per Islamic beliefs and traditions, the holy book of Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during Ramadan. Muslims also believe that during this time, the gates of hell close and those of heaven open. Which is why the community focuses all its attention on God, doing good deeds like feeding and giving alms to the poor and the less privileged. During this month, they also spend quality time with family and friends.
Ramadan 2020 Moon Sighting LIVE: During Ramadan, Muslims fast every day from dawn to dusk. This fast is known as ‘roza‘. ‘Sehri‘, a pre-fast meal is eaten before sunrise, and the fast breaks at sunset with a post-fast meal called ‘iftar‘. Read more here.