‘You can’t shout at a girl’: Munawar Faruqui opens up about raising his son and daughter with different approaches, an expert weighs in

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui — who has caught the Internet’s eye several times over his marriage and former relationships — recently opened up about raising his children, a son and a daughter.

In a candid interview with Nikhil Taneja, Munawar shared how he instils values differently in his son and daughter, further highlighting how he is especially strict with his son whenever he is in front of his female cousins or his sister. “I teach both of them when they are together because siblings often fight while playing. But whenever he (his son) is with his female cousins or sister, I try to be strict with him,” Munawar said.

“He (his son) realises that he cannot talk to a girl like that,” the comedian shared. “You can’t shout at a girl. He understands that he needs to be gentle with girls. If I teach him about equality at this age, he will be corrupt,” he added.

Munawar went on to explain that, for him, the lesson is not just about equality, but about teaching his son to place women above men. “A good husband can be a good father. It’s simple logic,” he said.

Experts believe that being a caring husband can positively influence fatherhood. However, Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, argued that “it does not automatically make someone a good father,” further stressing that the two roles are connected but not identical.

“A respectful and emotionally available partner creates a healthy environment at home, which children observe and learn from. However, being a good father also requires direct emotional engagement with the child, understanding their needs, and building a relationship that is separate from the marital dynamic,” Dr Sarkar explained.

She also shared that children begin absorbing ideas about gender, respect, and emotional behaviour at home from toddler years. “Even before they fully understand language, they observe tone, behaviour, and interactions between adults. By early childhood, many of these patterns are already forming. This is why consistent behaviour at home plays a crucial role in shaping their understanding of relationships and respect,” the psychologist said.

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Dr Sarkar highlighted the importance of modelling behaviour versus verbal teaching when raising boys. According to her, if a child consistently notices communication and respect at home, those values become internalised. “Modelling behaviour is far more powerful than verbal teaching. Children learn primarily by observing how adults behave rather than what they are told,” she said, adding, “Verbal teaching can support this, but without consistent behaviour, it often does not have the same impact.”

She suggested parents encourage children to express emotions, acknowledge their feelings, and teach them to consider how others feel in different situations. “Simple practices like asking for permission before physical contact, respecting boundaries at home, and showing kindness in daily behaviour help build these concepts naturally. It is about creating an environment where respect and empathy are practised, not just explained,” Dr Sarkar said.