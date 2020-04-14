These Mumbai doctors will sing Bollywood hits in a live online concert

These doctors formed their music group in 2015. (Source: Sargam/Facebook) These doctors formed their music group in 2015. (Source: Sargam/Facebook)

Amid healthcare duties, a group of doctors from Mumbai have come together to perform in a live music concert on social media, in an effort to cheer people up, at the time of the coronavirus crisis.

The live music concert will be streamed on April 14 at 6:30 pm, on Facebook.

The doctors — seven obstetricians and gynaecologists who began as amateur singers — formed their music group, Sargam, in 2015 and have since then been performing in various parts of the country, free of charge, group member Dr Bipin Pandit told indianexpress.com.

With the nation following lockdown protocols, the doctors decided to take out some time to entertain the audience on the virtual platform. The doctors will be singing popular Bollywood numbers, including old classics.

“The current lockdown has been challenging for individuals across all age groups and is affecting their psychological and emotional wellbeing. We thought of helping people release their stress by bringing our music to their homes. The live concert was my wife Dr Veena Pandit’s idea,” revealed Dr Bipin.

At work, these doctors are busy handling emergency cases. “It is the duty of frontline workers to continue their respective duties and motivate and educate others,” said Dr Bipin.

He added, “As gynaecologists and obstetricians, our work is such patients can go into labour any time and need to undergo the delivery procedure. Amid all this, we are taking out some time to rehearse when we are at home. I am constantly motivating the other six members of the group to also do it. We have a good number of followers so they will all be watching us.”

Apart from Dr Bipin and Dr Veena Pandit, the other members include Dr Suman Bijlani, Dr Sudeshna Ray, Dr Pooja Bandekar, Dr Aneesh Sabnis and Dr Sanjay Kinare.

You can watch the live here: https://www.facebook.com/sargamed/

