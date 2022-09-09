scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Mumbai’s dabbawalas mourn Queen Elizabeth’s demise, recall breakfast with her

Dabbawalas were unknown to the world but became famous due to Queen Elizabeth and the royal family, said Raghunath Medge, an office bearer of the Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Association

dabbawalaThe dabbawalas operate a globally renowned lunchbox delivery and return system that supplies hot lunches from homes and restaurants to people at work (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai’s famed dabbawalas on Friday said they were grieving with the royal family and people all over the world after the demise of Queen Elizabeth.

The dabbawalas operate a globally renowned lunchbox delivery and return system that supplies hot lunches from homes and restaurants to people at work.

“On behalf of all the dabbawalas of Mumbai, I pay my heartfelt condolences to the royal family,” said Raghunath Medge, an office bearer of the Nutan Mumbai Tiffin Box Suppliers Association.

Dabbawalas were unknown to the world but became famous due to Queen Elizabeth and the royal family, he said.

Medge and another association office-bearer Sopan Mare attended the royal wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles in April 2005.

Recalling his eight-day visit to London for the royal wedding, Medge said they had breakfast with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family at Windsor Castle.

ALSO READ |Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

“We had breakfast twice at Windsor Castle with the royal family and the Queen was present,” said Medge. He said they did not get an opportunity to interact with her due to language barrier, but she treated them very humbly.

Medge said Queen Elizabeth had enquired about them when Mumbai was attacked by Pakistani terrorists in November 2008.

