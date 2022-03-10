‘I don’t multitask anymore’: Maria Goretti pens powerful note on the need to ‘slow down’

March 10, 2022 8:50:55 pm
Sometimes, burdened with myriad responsibilities, many of us forget to take out time for ourselves. But, one needs to “slow down” and do things that bring joy and peace. Sharing a reminder of the same, TV host Maria Goretti penned a poetic note, saying how she has now decided to not multitask anymore.
“I don’t multi-task anymore. I have realised there is no need to be juggling everything like a clown. I don’t need to do cartwheels balancing a cup of coffee! No need to race to the end. Choose what you need and see it through with love. Give it your all. And then take another step, in harmony,” she began.
She also stressed that “life still goes on”, and one shouldn’t let it overwhelm you. Check out the text of her post which she shared along with a picture of herself doing aerial yoga.
Here’s the full text:
If I don’t clean that extra drawer today
Or if my pillow is not plumped up
My many emails I have not yet opened
If I don’t have all my ducks in a row
It’s not going to make a difference, actually
Life will still go on
I rather multitask with my feelings
Can I be kinder, more helpful, more patient and just love a lot simultaneously
Can I not lose my cool
When everything is not being played by the rules
I now feel that everything does happen in time
There is a hymn I used to sing that goes
“He makes all things beautiful in his time”
So somewhere along the line, I have let things be, a bit
I have begun to trust
I have stopped the chase, the run to embrace
The finish line…
Everything does not have to be perfect
I have become slower
Savouring the stroll
Dedicating it to all women, she said,
“Slow down there are no medals for doing it all
Choose what you love
And give that your all
Prioritise what you need
And then look at your wants
Take time out to just listen to music
Put some cream on your face
Pause
Hug your teens
Look after your parents
They are the most beautiful part of thee
Just be, my dear sisters
And enjoy each day
Do what you need to
The rest, que sera sera, we say
Don’t worry, what is yours, will not go away …
Hold each other up ..
Adjust each other’s crowns ..
And don’t forget
The most important one …
You ..
.
Just be you ..
You are the greatest gift of all …”
Her friends and followers reacted appreciatively to her powerful lines. Actor Shruti Seth wrote, “These are very wise words Maria, and a beautiful reminder to breathe, love and let go”, while actor Tisca Chopra said, “Wow”.
Others commented, “beautiful”, “exceptional”, and “love this”.
Do you agree with Maria’s words?
