Friday, July 29, 2022

Muharram 2022: Know about the date, history, and significance

Muharram 2022: The community believes that Prophet Muhammad, who was a messenger of God, called the month of Muharram the ‘sacred month of Allah’ and a divine one

July 29, 2022 6:20:39 pm
Muharram 2022: Some Muslims also observe fast on the ninth and tenth day of the month

Muharram 2022 date: Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar, and is considered one of the holy months in Islam. The word “Muharram” is derived from the word ‘haram’ meaning forbidden. Just like many other important Islamic observations, Muharram also depends on the sighting of the moon. This year, it is expected to begin on July 30, Saturday.

The community believes that Prophet Muhammad, who was a messenger of God, called the month of Muharram the ‘sacred month of Allah’ and a divine one. The tenth day of Muharram — Ashura– is known for being a period of mourning when the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala is commemorated.

During the first ten days of the month, Shia Muslims, in their bid to recreate the pain and grief suffered by Ali and his deceased family members, flagellate themselves. Processions with chants of Ya Ali and Ya Hussain are also taken out, Many people wear black to mark Muharram.

Some Muslims also observe fast on the ninth and tenth day of the month.

