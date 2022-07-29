Muharram 2022: Know about the date, history, and significance

July 29, 2022 6:20:39 pm
Muharram 2022 date: Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar, and is considered one of the holy months in Islam. The word “Muharram” is derived from the word ‘haram’ meaning forbidden. Just like many other important Islamic observations, Muharram also depends on the sighting of the moon. This year, it is expected to begin on July 30, Saturday.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
The community believes that Prophet Muhammad, who was a messenger of God, called the month of Muharram the ‘sacred month of Allah’ and a divine one. The tenth day of Muharram — Ashura– is known for being a period of mourning when the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala is commemorated.
During the first ten days of the month, Shia Muslims, in their bid to recreate the pain and grief suffered by Ali and his deceased family members, flagellate themselves. Processions with chants of Ya Ali and Ya Hussain are also taken out, Many people wear black to mark Muharram.
Subscriber Only Stories
Some Muslims also observe fast on the ninth and tenth day of the month.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
How Myanmar's junta is using Chinese facial recognition technPremium
Australia seven down, India in driving seat
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Latest News
777 Charlie starts streaming on Voot Select, Rakshit Shetty is ‘excited to bring it to a larger audience’
Shamshera box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘collapses’, earns a dismal Rs 40 cr in first week
Abolishing voting rights of international players: MCA refers matter to legal panel
Chiranjeevi shakes a leg with Salman Khan for Godfather. See photo
SC orders NTA to issue hall tickets to 15 candidates in additional session of JEE Main 2022
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Why is it too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkey Pox?
Supreme Court judge Justice Khanwilkar retires
CWG: Handed a controversial penalty, New Zealand’s triathlete ‘welcomes’ and high-fives English rival at finish line
MSBTE summer diploma result 2022: How to check marks online
Commodity prices today, July 29, 2022: Key vegetables and pulses prices in your city
Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman’s and Piyush Goyal’s remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair