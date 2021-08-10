Muharram 2021: Know about its date, history, and significance

Unlike other Islamic events, this is a month of mourning and praying. No celebrations happen anywhere. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Muharram 2021 date: Just like many other important Islamic observations, Muharram also depends on the sighting of the moon. This year, it begins August 10.

Muharram is also called Muharram-ul-Haram. For the Muslim community around the world, it is considered to be the second holiest month after Ramzan. It is the first month of the Islamic Year or the Hijri calendar.

The community believes that Prophet Muhammad, who was a messenger of God, called the month of Muharram the ‘sacred month of Allah’ and a divine one. As mentioned earlier, while in most parts of the world, this first day of the Islamic New Year will fall on August 10, however depending on the sighting of the moon, Muharram may also begin August 11 in some.

Did you know?

The Islamic calendar or ‘Hijri’ calendar has about 354 or 355 days — lesser than the modern Gregorian calendar. But it is divided into 12 months.

History

This important day marks the forced migration of Prophet Muhammed from Mecca to Medina. Circa 622 AD, the Hijri calendar started when the Prophet and his companions were forced to leave Mecca and move to Medina. Before that, he was also forbidden from spreading the message of Islam in Mecca. Today, it has been 1,443 years since that event. The Prophet is believed to have returned to the city after the conquest of Mecca in 629 AD.

Unlike other Islamic events, this is a month of mourning and praying. No celebrations happen anywhere. In fact, the month is particularly important to Shia Muslims.

Imam Hussain, who was the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of the Prophet, was martyred in the Battle of Karbala on the 10th day of Muharram, in 680 AD. The day, therefore, is known as ‘Ashura’, and Shias mourn Hussain’s martyrdom for the first 10 days of the month.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle