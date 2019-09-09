Muharram 2019 Date: When is Ashura in 2019?

Muharram (Ashura) 2019 date in India: Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar, and is considered one of the holy months in Islam. The word “Muharram” is derived from the word ‘haram’ meaning forbidden. The tenth day of Muharram — Ashura– is known for being a period of mourning when the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala is commemorated. Muharram keeps shifting every year as the Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar that follows phases of the moon. This year, it falls on September 10.

During the first ten days of the month, Shia Muslims, in their bid to recreate the pain and grief suffered by Ali and his deceased family members, flagellate themselves. Processions with chants of Ya Ali and Ya Hussain are also taken out, Many people wear black to mark Muharram.

Some Muslims also observe fast on the ninth and tenth day of the month, and a lot of emphasis is laid on gratitude and abstinence.

The new year has been observed since 622 AD, when it is believed Prophet Mohammed migrated from Mecca to Yathrib (now known as Medina), to escape religious persecution. Sometimes the exact dates differ because some Islamic organisations rely on local moon sightings to determine the new month date, while others — including Saudi Arabia — use astronomical calculations for the new moon.