scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Try Mrunal Thakur’s homemade honey and sugar mask for sensitive skin

"You can use this as a scrub. I know it's a bit sticky, but trust me, it's worth it," she said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 5:30:31 pm
Mrunal Thakur, DIY skincareTry Mrunal's go-to face mask today! (Source: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)

While there are certain skincare habits like cleansing, toning, moiturising which can be followed by people with any skin type, those with sensitive skin have to always be extra careful before applying anything on their faces. Not every product suits sensitive skin and, thus, can lead to rashes, acne, and irritation, among other skin issues.

But if you love homemade face masks and are struggling to find something effective for your sensitive skin, look no further as Mrunal Thakur recently shared an easy-to-make honey and sugar mask.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In a video shared by Tweak India YouTube channel, the actor said, “I remember when my grandma used to tell me that the best thing is to go to the kitchen, open the fridge and apply whatever you find – be it fruits, tomatoes, or honey.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Take a look

To make this mask, you need just two simple ingredients – honey and sugar.

*Take 2 tbsp of honey in a bowl.
*Add 1 tbsp of brown sugar to it. “You can also white sugar,” Mrunal said.
*Mix it and apply it to your face.
*Using your fingers, rub the mixture gently. Remember to be very gentle when using physical exfoliants like sugar.

ALSO READ |Alaya F shares homemade pack to ‘cool your face quickly’ on a hot, humid day

“You can use this as a scrub. I know it’s a bit sticky, but trust me, it’s worth it,” she added, revealing that it is a go-to skincare DIY followed by her sister and her.

Next, to soothe your skin after using this scrub, the Jersey actor suggested applying aloe vera. “It is very, very good.”

“Take an aloe vera leaf and rub it on your skin for a minute. Gently dab it with a tissue. If you are staying at home, you can prefer keeping it on your face, too. Otherwise, take a cold water towel and dab it,” she explained.

Since aloe vera is also a common allergen, it is suggested to do a patch test first.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 05:30:31 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

After Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar responds to claim he doesn't commit to movies: 'My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours of other stars'

3

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 7 Highlights: Sreeshankar wins Silver in High Jump final

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Summons to Kharge during House session: Why Venkaiah Naidu said can't cla...
Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak
CWG Day 8 LIVE

Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Coomi Kapoor writes

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs
Victim review

Pa.Ranjith's movie makes Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh look like amateurs

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Premium
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Premium
'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

'She is worthy!': Chris Hemsworth lauds Mirabai Chanu for CWG feat

Is your child’s cognitive development on track?
Doctor in the House

Is your child’s cognitive development on track?

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

On Kajol’s birthday, a look at the actor’s best style moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement