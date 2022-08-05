Try Mrunal Thakur’s homemade honey and sugar mask for sensitive skin

August 5, 2022 5:30:31 pm
While there are certain skincare habits like cleansing, toning, moiturising which can be followed by people with any skin type, those with sensitive skin have to always be extra careful before applying anything on their faces. Not every product suits sensitive skin and, thus, can lead to rashes, acne, and irritation, among other skin issues.
But if you love homemade face masks and are struggling to find something effective for your sensitive skin, look no further as Mrunal Thakur recently shared an easy-to-make honey and sugar mask.
In a video shared by Tweak India YouTube channel, the actor said, “I remember when my grandma used to tell me that the best thing is to go to the kitchen, open the fridge and apply whatever you find – be it fruits, tomatoes, or honey.”
To make this mask, you need just two simple ingredients – honey and sugar.
*Take 2 tbsp of honey in a bowl.
*Add 1 tbsp of brown sugar to it. “You can also white sugar,” Mrunal said.
*Mix it and apply it to your face.
*Using your fingers, rub the mixture gently. Remember to be very gentle when using physical exfoliants like sugar.
“You can use this as a scrub. I know it’s a bit sticky, but trust me, it’s worth it,” she added, revealing that it is a go-to skincare DIY followed by her sister and her.
Next, to soothe your skin after using this scrub, the Jersey actor suggested applying aloe vera. “It is very, very good.”
“Take an aloe vera leaf and rub it on your skin for a minute. Gently dab it with a tissue. If you are staying at home, you can prefer keeping it on your face, too. Otherwise, take a cold water towel and dab it,” she explained.
Since aloe vera is also a common allergen, it is suggested to do a patch test first.
