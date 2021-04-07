Mrs Sri Lanka winner’s crown ‘snatched’ for being ‘divorced’, claims she was injured

Mrs Sri Lanka pageant winner Pushpika De Silva said she was injured after her crown was forcefully taken off her head by the reigning Mrs World winner.

While De Silva was initially declared 2020 winner of Mrs Sri Lanka, the televised broadcast showed 2019 Mrs World winner Caroline Jurie removing the crown from the former’s head.

In the video published by the Colombo Gazette, Jurie cited a rule whereby contestants who are divorced are not eligible for the pageant title.

“There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced, so I am taking my first steps in saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up,” Jurie was heard saying.

This is followed by Jurie taking the crown off De Silva’s head, who then leaves the stage.

De Silva went on to share a Facebook post in which she said the act injured her skull. “The pain of my skull when my crown was snatched from my head by the world married beauty queen, the pain I felt when I lost the crown…’Mother’s head is injured right? Does it hurt mom?’ I can’t bear the pain I feel when my son listens,” she wrote in a statement translated from Sinhala.

She also claimed she was not divorced. “As I write this, I responsibly say that I am not a divorced woman. If I am divorced, I challenge them to submit my divorce papers.”

She added, “Being apart is one. Divorce is something else. I’m still an undivorced woman.”

“So, even though that symbolic crown has been snatched from my head, I would like to inform you that I have already taken the necessary legal action for the injustice and insult that has taken place,” De Silva further wrote.

Chandimal Jayasinghe, national director of Mrs Sri Lanka World, has told BBC that De Silva’s crown will be returned to her.

“It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs World organization has already begun an investigation on the matter,” he was quoted as saying by the outlet.