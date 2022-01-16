Mrs India World 2022 Navdeep Kaur won Best National Costume for dressing up as ‘Kundalini Chakra’; check it out

January 16, 2022 12:30:48 pm
Every beauty pageant has a National Garment/National Costume round, wherein participants promote some cultural or spiritual aspect of their home country through their costume.
This year, Mrs Navdeep Kaur — crowned Mrs India World 2021 — who is representing the country at Mrs World 2022 held in Las Vegas, US, won the Costume Round, as she dressed up as Kundalini chakra. Check it out.
Making the announcement, the official handle of Mrs. India wrote on Instagram, “Heart overflowing with gratitude!! India we made it, We are glad and honoured to announce that our queen Mrs. India World 2021 has won the National Costume by @eggiejasmin_artist on Mrs. World 2022 (sic).”
In other pictures, Kaur posed in her “avant-garde outfit” which, as mentioned earlier, is “inspired by the Kundalini chakra” or chakras that are understood to trigger different positive characteristics of the human body by means of the mind.
According to yogic understanding, a Kundalini is said to occur in the chakra and nadis of the body. Kaur’s unconventional outfit, in the traditional sense, represents the chakras that promote the movement of different energies in the body, right from the toe, all the way through the spine and then to the head.
Kaur’s golden costume comprised a giant serpent head and snake-like details throughout, along with a serpent cane — conceptualised by artist Eggie Jasmin.
With this, the pageant winner — who hails from Kansbahal in Odisha’s Sundargarh district — has added another feather to her cap, and we cannot wait for more laurels.
