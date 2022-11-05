Inside Mouni Roy’s fun and stylish family vacation in Maldives

Mouni Roy seems to be riding high on the success of her film Brahmastra. The actor, who garnered immense praise for her outstanding performance in the film, jetted off to the Maldives along with her family to enjoy some quality time with them. And, her postcard-worthy vacay pictures definitely scream fun and style.

Mouni looked like a water baby as she shared some beautiful clicks of herself swimming. The actor oozed oomph as she dressed in a black bikini with a matching wrap-around and a pair of black sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

She also shared a poolside picture of her brother Mukhar Roy and another picture of the siblings posing together for the camera.

Mouni Roy’s brother Mukhar Roy. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) Mouni Roy’s brother Mukhar Roy. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

Mouni Roy with her brother Mukhar Roy. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) Mouni Roy with her brother Mukhar Roy. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

Giving a glimpse of how her husband, Suraj Nambiar, spent time on vacation, Mouni shared a picture where her hubby can be seen talking over the phone, aptly captioning the photo as “Husband on holiday” with a rolling eye emoji.

Mouni Roy’s husband, Suraj Nambiar. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) Mouni Roy’s husband, Suraj Nambiar. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

She also posted a few breathtakingly beautiful sun-kissed pictures of herself which were clicked by her husband. Not to mention, she looked absolutely gorgeous!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni definitely enjoyed a relaxed vacay as was seen dancing against the backdrop of the pool villas. “Love my feet always dancing to the tunes of life…” she captioned the video.

Also Read | Mouni Roy channels summery vibe in this short orange dress; see pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Not compromising on her style, Mouni opted for a coral peach mini dress. The strappy cutout dress with a sweetheart neckline added the oomph to the overall look.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!