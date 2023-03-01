‘It is important to make sure you’re available to face life, both physically and mentally’: Mouni Roy

From television to films, Mouni Roy is a name to reckon with as someone who has carved her niche as an impeccable actor, head-turning fashionista, and relatable social media personality. In her career spanning almost two decades, Mouni has become a household name with her memorable appearances in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, Naagin, and, most recently, in the highly acclaimed film, Brahmastra. When she is not acting, Mouni can be seen exploring new and exciting destinations, as is visible on her social media. “I always feel recharged and rejuvenated after a trip,” she says.

In a recent interaction with indianexpress.com, the 37-year-old opened up about her love for travelling, books, fitness, food and more. She also shared how she approaches social media to keep her mental health in check.

Excerpts:

We spot you travelling at every next opportunity. Tell us something about your love for travel.

Travel is one of my greatest passions. I love exploring new places, experiencing different cultures and cuisines, and creating memories with my closest friends and family. There is something incredibly liberating about being on the road, and I always feel recharged and rejuvenated after a trip. We’re planning to go to Italy this summer and I honestly can’t wait; I really do love pizzas!

Talking about love, you recently celebrated your first wedding anniversary. How would you describe the year that went by?

The past year of my marriage with Suraj has been one of the most magical and transformative periods of my life. I am grateful for his love, support, and companionship every day. Suraj has brought so much joy and happiness into my life, and I feel truly blessed to have him and our two lovely puppies – Theo and Arthur by my side.

Wherever you go, we often notice you carrying your books along. Who are your favourite authors?

Haruki Murakami, Amitav Ghosh, Jane Austen, DH Lawrence, Sylvia Plath, Charles Dickens, the Romantics. They teleport me into their own world.

How would you describe your personal style?

My sense of style is constantly evolving, and I like to experiment with different looks and trends. I believe in dressing up for the occasion and expressing my individuality through my fashion choices. I have a love for traditional Indian wear and love to mix it up with contemporary pieces to create a fusion look. At the same time, I am not afraid to push boundaries and try new and bold styles. My fashion sense is an extension of my personality and I always strive to look my best and feel confident in what I wear.

What does your fitness routine look like?

Fitness, for me, is to be able to enjoy life to the fullest. It is super important to make sure you’re available to face life, both physically and mentally. A good night, meditating, and playing with my dogs are things that keep me sorted. With regard to my workouts, I do some functional training along with some yoga. Nothing beats dancing though.

What does your daily diet look like?

I’m a simple Bengali girl. I love my khichdi and baigun bhaja with some south Indian papadam. I can eat this at any time of the day or night.

And what about your guilty indulgences?

I am big on food, and it excites me beyond imagination. It is, therefore, no surprise that I decided to invest in Bigspoon, a leading Cloud Kitchen start-up. In fact, we have launched The Pizza People, a first-of-its-kind, Neapolitan pizza chain that is only available for delivery. As a foodie, I understand that it is disheartening to read about food and not be able to order it so we are making sure that The Pizza People is available in 15 cities and 35 outlets, to begin with.

Considering how social media has seeped into every aspect of our being, how do you approach it?

I try to keep the phone out of reach – whether it’s while eating with my husband, reading a book or watching a movie. It’s a simple trick to help keep away from the constant scrolling. I do however admit that I could do better.

