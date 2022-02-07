Suraj Nambiar poses in Mouni Roy’s jumper as couple shares ‘sun-mooning’ pics from Kashmir

Mouni Roy and Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar recently tied the knot in Goa, wherein they kickstarted the celebrations with haldi and mehendi ceremonies and had a Malayali as well as Bengali traditional wedding.

Mouni made for a gorgeous bride as she and Suraj made their first appearance in Mumbai after their wedding, looking every bit the happy couple in a red banarasi sari, and a white bandhgala set respectively.

ALSO SEE | Mouni Roy looks ethereal in red lehenga set for Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar

The newly wed couple posing for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The newly wed couple posing for the camera. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Now, the duo is happily “SunMoon-ing” in the winter wonderland that Kashmir becomes during winters. Mouni took to Instagram to share glimpses of what looks like a blissful honeymoon with Suraj, along with what she’s reading currently.

While Mouni wore a simple beige, turtleneck woolen jumper with black leggings and dark burgundy boots, Suraj wore a colourful Christmassy jumper that Mouni said he “stole” from her.

She captioned one of her posts, “presently SunMoon-ing!!!!!!”

Mouni Roy with husband Suraj Nambiar on their honeymoon in Kashmir. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) Mouni Roy with husband Suraj Nambiar on their honeymoon in Kashmir. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

Mouni Roy shared a picture of Nambiar from their honeymoon. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) Mouni Roy shared a picture of Nambiar from their honeymoon. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

Mouni shared the dreamy pictures of the view from her hotel while it snowed outside. She captioned the post, “The rooms were very still, while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads & happy faces with white greetings.”

Mouni shared a picture against the snowcapped mountains in Kashmir. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) Mouni shared a picture against the snowcapped mountains in Kashmir. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

Glimpses from Mouni’s honeymoon. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) Glimpses from Mouni’s honeymoon. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

While on honeymoon, Mouni is also engrossed in reading Unburden by Nithya Shanti wherein the author “shares anecdotes, exercises for self-discovery and pointers for awakening, through a distillation of timeless wisdom and contemporary discoveries, along with his own innovations from decades of intensive teaching and practice,” as stated on Penguin India’s official website.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!