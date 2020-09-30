Mouni Roy is living it up in Maldives; here’s how she celebrated her birthday

The actor turned 35 recently. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

In the wake of the current pandemic, getting to celebrate your birthday just like you want to is no less than a dream come true. And looks like actor Mouni Roy did get what she desired for as the actor, who recently turned 35, celebrated her special day in the Maldives. Every snippet she shared on Instagram was picture-perfect and dreamy!

If you wish to know what she did, keep scrolling:

Cycling

The actor shared pictures of her cycling barefoot. She looked all tanned and pretty in a crochet-detailed dress which was worn over a bikini. Her hair was tied in a neat bun with statement earrings completing the look.

Yummy breakfast

Mouni started the celebrations with a hearty breakfast that included a chocolate ganache cake and little chocolate bites spread beautifully on a platter. The actor looked fresh in a blue sarong and a bikini top paired with a crochet top.

Soaking up the sun

What better than to soak up the sun on your birthday and that too in the Maldives? If you are planning to visit the place anytime soon, make sure you keep these things in mind. Click here to know more.

Reading

The actor shared a picture and captioned it: “Foot lose & fancy-free”. No matter where you go, it is the simple things that make you truly happy like reading a book amidst the blue waters as you soak in the sun!

