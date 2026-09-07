From navy cabinets to vintage cameras: Inside Mouni Roy’s eclectic 4 BHK

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Mouni Roy recently hosted Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, at her expansive 4 BHK home in Khar, Mumbai. The Naagin actor’s home blends contemporary elegance with vintage charm, with neutral tones, statement artwork, and curated furniture taking centre stage.
The space appears to be designed around a warm, sophisticated palette, with cream, beige, wood, and muted tones dominating the interiors.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
The tour begins with the living area, which gets plenty of natural light through a large window framed by taupe floor-length curtains. The larger open-plan living and dining area brings several of these elements together. Beige seating, a grey daybed-style bench, low oval coffee tables and accent armchairs are arranged over a patterned rug, while polished light flooring keeps the space visually open.
Recessed ceiling lights and black track lines add a contemporary finish. The living area also has an aesthetically designed bar area.
The kitchen takes a more contemporary approach. Designed in a U-shaped layout, it combines matte navy blue lower cabinets with glossy white cabinetry above. The marble-patterned white quartz countertop and backsplash keep the space bright, while warm LED strip lighting underneath the cabinets adds a glow. The kitchen also features a built-in gas cooktop, stainless steel range hood and integrated appliances.
The home’s hallway and library alcove continue the neutral aesthetic. The narrow corridor is illuminated with warm recessed lighting and features built-in arched niches with open shelving. Books and decorative objects occupy the shelves, while framed artwork runs along the walls, giving the passage the feel of a small gallery.
A striking accent corner brings a burst of colour into the otherwise muted interiors. Wood-clad ceiling panels with recessed spotlights frame the space, alongside full-length beige curtains. The highlight is a large wood-framed pop-art print depicting a black-and-white leopard against a bright yellow background.
The dining area combines classic detailing with statement lighting. An oval dark-wood dining table with a fluted cylindrical base is surrounded by grey upholstered chairs. Above it hangs a multi-bulb crystal chandelier. On the wall, an antique distressed-glass panel is framed by classic wainscoting, adding to the room’s old-world feel.
Another decorative highlight is the console display, where a bronze-toned credenza is placed against pinstriped wainscoting. The surface is styled with mushroom-shaped lamps, amber glassware, miniature vintage cameras, floral arrangements and a Ganesha figurine. A large abstract artwork in yellow and teal hangs above the display, creating a colourful focal point.
The house boasts an office space, which features a temple. A beige upholstered sofa sits alongside a wooden desk with cane detailing. The vintage-inspired desk is paired with a vertical-striped fabric chair, while a tripod floor lamp with a perforated brass shade adds a warm, decorative touch.
Mita Mehta, Founder, Interior Stylist & Curator, Mita Mehta Studio, shared why neutral-toned living rooms have become highly aspirational. Explaining what goes into balancing practicality with comfort and visual appeal for an interior designer, Mehta said, “For neutral living rooms, the mistake is always going too pale and too flat. On screen, it reads clean; in life, it reads cold.”
She further highlighted that layering within the palette is the solution to overcome this mistake. “A warm stone finish, a boucle sofa, a raw linen curtain, and an aged brass accent give the room depth at every hour of the day. Negative space matters too. A surface with three considered objects will always outlast a surface crowded with ten, both in person and on camera,” the expert added.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.