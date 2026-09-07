From navy cabinets to vintage cameras: Inside Mouni Roy’s eclectic 4 BHK

Mouni Roy recently hosted Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, at her expansive 4 BHK home in Khar, Mumbai. The Naagin actor’s home blends contemporary elegance with vintage charm, with neutral tones, statement artwork, and curated furniture taking centre stage.

The space appears to be designed around a warm, sophisticated palette, with cream, beige, wood, and muted tones dominating the interiors.

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Open-plan living and dining area

The tour begins with the living area, which gets plenty of natural light through a large window framed by taupe floor-length curtains. The larger open-plan living and dining area brings several of these elements together. Beige seating, a grey daybed-style bench, low oval coffee tables and accent armchairs are arranged over a patterned rug, while polished light flooring keeps the space visually open.