On Mother’s Day, Sameera Reddy shares a detailed post about her post-pregnancy struggles

The actor tells her children to "be whatever you want, but be honest to yourself". (Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera)

If you follow Sameera Reddy on social media, you would know that she keeps sharing adorable and insightful posts about her life as a mother, raising her two children, and being real and relatable about her struggles.

Now, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the actor opened up about her experience as a new mom, sharing how after the birth of her first child, a boy, she experienced postpartum depression.

On the official Facebook page of Humans of Bombay, the actor wrote that after she got pregnant, she had imagined herself “posing away for the shutterbugs with that perfect baby bump”. “My vision of motherhood came from the superficial glam world that I was from.”

The actor continued: “But 9 months later, I weighed 105 kgs. And even as I held my gorgeous son in hand, it was as if I had no reason to be happy. I slipped into postpartum depression.”

But, it was her husband Akshai who rose to the occasion, and “did everything, from changing the diapers to feeding the baby”. “And all I could think about was how the other actresses could bounce back into business in just a month!

“My mother-in-law kept telling me, ‘Your baby is healthy, you have such a supportive husband…why are you so upset?’ I had no answer. After I was discharged from the hospital, I came home and cried my eyes out. There was also this guilt that I wasn’t being there for my son.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Reddy further shared “this continued for over a year”, and she would “break down often”. “By then, I was completely cut off from the film industry; I hardly stepped out. I still weighed the same…105 kgs! And around that time, I was also diagnosed with Alopecia areata; patches of hair just fell out of my head.”

The actor then realised it was “a deeper problem”, and had to do with her “insecurities as an overweight child, the stammering, the pressure of growing up with two talented sisters and an industry which constantly holds you under scrutiny”. She addressed her issues, and it helped her.

Two years after that, she joined social media. “Even then, agencies would ask me– ‘Are you going to be a yummy mummy, a yoga mummy or will you be ‘Sexy Sam’ again?’ But I decided I wouldn’t live a lie just to build my follower base!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Reddy admitted that while she was “heavily trolled for not looking ‘perfect’”, it did not bother her one bit. “And in 2018, when I was pregnant with my second child, Nyra, I told myself, ‘I’m going to do this my way.’

“I was 40, scared and bloated but I was determined to do everything that I’d missed out on during my first pregnancy–I spoke about mood swings; showed off my fat thighs. And when I was 8 months pregnant, I got an underwater bikini shoot done. That was the time when women started writing to me saying, ‘You inspire me’, ‘I want to be like you.’”

Today, the actor has a loyal fan-base on social media, and is praised for her extra-relatable posts, and for showcasing her everyday life. She wrote that she keeps telling her children to “be whatever you want, but be honest to yourself”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

“I remember, there used to be a time when even the slightest bulge under my underarms would bother so many people, including me. But now, who cares? I’m 42, chubby and fabulous!”

While Mother’s Day is a celebration, Reddy has truly and unabashedly celebrated herself today, giving hope to so many women on how they can love themselves and stay body-positive.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle