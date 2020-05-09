Ahead of Mother’s Day, Michelle Obama remembers lessons from her mom

Michelle Obama with her mother Marian Shields Robinson. (Source: michelleobama/Instagram) Michelle Obama with her mother Marian Shields Robinson. (Source: michelleobama/Instagram)

Michelle Obama gives credit to her mother for having “laid out the blueprint” for how the former FLOTUS raised her daughters Sasha and Malia. Ahead of Mother’s Day, she took to Instagram to share childhood pictures with her mother, recalling what she and brother Craig learnt from her.

In her heartfelt Instagram post, Michelle remembered how her mother, Marian Shields Robinson, always gave them the opportunity to ask questions and share ideas. “And she always took us seriously, carefully considering what we had to say and responding with thoughtful questions, and plenty of encouragement,” Michelle, a doting mother herself, wrote, alongside a clip from her conversation with her mother, from the documentary Becoming.

In her autobiography Becoming, Michelle talked about how motherhood dictated her life decisions. “Motherhood became my motivator. It dictated my movements, my decisions, the rhythm of every day,” she expressed in her book, adding how she and Barack made sure they gave their children enough space. “If I was concerned about their safety or whereabouts, I could always check in with the agents, but I tried not to. Of course, our girls carried extra responsibility by virtue of who their father was…Barack and I both recognised how unfair this was,” she wrote in her book.

Read| Mother’s Day 2020: Date, history and significance of the day

Michelle’s parenting ideas stem from how her mother also took care to empower her children. “All along, she was empowering us to be ourselves, kindling the unique flame burning inside each of us,” the former First Lady added in her Instagram post. Watch the video she posted:

“Mom, you are my rock and my best friend, and you have been a guiding light throughout my life,” wrote Michelle.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd