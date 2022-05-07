scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Mother’s Day 2022: History, Importance and why we celebrate mother’s day

Happy Mother's Day 2022 Date: Mother's Day 2022 will be celebrated on the second Sunday in May, which falls on March 8, 2022

May 7, 2022 10:45:04 am
happy mothers dayMother's Day 2022: It has been said that a mother's love is the selfless and purest form of love. So, this mothers day let's get into a history little bit to understand the importance of this day better. (Source: Pexels)

Happy Mother’s Day 2022: In the year 1907, the modern-day concept of commemorating Mother’s Day was born. The day’s origins are traced to two outstanding women, Julia Ward Howe and Anna Jarvis, who are credited with establishing the concept of Mother’s Day in the United States. The first Mother’s Day service of worship was given at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia, by Anna Jarvis, who was deeply inspired by her own mother. Within five years, nearly every state had observed the day, and President Woodrow Wilson of the United States declared it a national holiday in 1914.

Mother’s Day 2022 will be celebrated on the second Sunday in May, which falls on March 8, 2022. Although Mother’s Day is a commonly honoured national holiday in the United States, it is neither a federal nor a public holiday.

Even though not all countries celebrate Mother’s Day on the same day, the second Sunday in May is celebrated as a special day in more than 50 countries.

