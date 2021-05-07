Mother’s Day 2021 in India Date: When is Mother’s Day in 2021?

Mother's Day 2021: It is never too late to show our gratitude to our mothers. We should always try to thank her for all her efforts..(Source : getty images/ thinkstock)

Mother’s Day in India Date: Every year, Mother’s Day is celebrated to appreciate mothers, who play an immensely important role in one’s life. This special day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. This year it will be celebrated on May 9, 2021.

Mothers are selfless, shower unconditional love on their children, and sacrifice all their needs for their families. Starting from feeding us to teaching us manners, our mothers do it all.

It is believed that the modern Mother’s Day celebration first began in the US, when a woman by the name of Anna Jarvis wanted the day to be celebrated because her own mother had expressed such a desire. When she passed, Jarvis took up the initiative and held a memorial for her mother in the year 1908, three years after her death. It was done at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia. It is said that while she herself did not attend it, she sent a telegram to the attendees, highlighting the significance of the day. She also sent them five hundred white carnations, it is said.

Interestingly, in the UK, it is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of March commemorating the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In Greece, it is celebrated on February 2, linking the day with Eastern Orthodox celebration of the presentation of Jesus Christ at the temple.

On this day, people express their love, respect, honour and gratitude for their mothers. So while this Mothers Day will also be spent amid lockdown, make it special for her in whichever way you can!

