Mother’s Day 2020: When is Mother’s Day in 2020?

Happy Mother’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Mother’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 10. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock, designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Mother’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Mother’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 10. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock, designed by Gargi Singh)

Mother’s Day 2020 in India Date: The importance of mothers needs no retelling. Our lives are stitched with their presence, both visible and invisible. In an attempt to honour and celebrate them, every year a day is dedicated just for them. Celebrated as Mother’s Day, it is observed on the second Sunday of May every year. This year it will be observed on May 10.

Roots of the origin of the day lies in the time a woman called Anna Jarvis had held a memorial for her mother when she passed away in 1905. She did that at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, the same place where the International Day shrine is held. It was also her who had started a campaign to recognise Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States.

Even though her efforts were defeated and the request to observe the day as a holiday was denied, she persisted. In 1941, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation after which the second Sunday in the month of May was declared as a national holiday to honour mothers.

The day is celebrated at different places on different dates. In UK, it is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of March commemorating the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In Greece, however, it is celebrated on February 2, linking the day with Eastern Orthodox celebration of the presentation of Jesus Christ at the temple.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd