Mother’s Day 2020: Date, history and significance of the day

International Mother’s Day 2020: As the name suggests, Mother’s Day is a celebration of the mother of the family, of her relentless contributions towards the growth and well-being of her children. While one day is really not enough to pay tribute to, and honour the mother, the day encourages people to come out in support and acknowledgement of everything that a mother tirelessly does, day in and out.

The day is celebrated annually in many countries around the world. While the dates vary every year, it is largely celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, it will be celebrated on May 10.

It is believed that the modern Mother’s Day celebration first began in the US, when a woman by the name of Anna Jarvis wanted the day to be celebrated because her own mother had expressed such a desire. When she passed, Jarvis took up the initiative and held a memorial for her mother in the year 1908, three years after her death. It was done at St Andrew’s Methodist Church in West Virginia. It is said that while she herself did not attend it, she sent a telegram to the attendees, highlighting the significance of the day. She also sent them five hundred white carnations, it is said.

It is never too late to appreciate the efforts of your mother. Thank her for everything she has done for you, and tell her that she is important. After all, you are because she is. So, even in lockdown, plan something for her; call her if she is not with you, or bake her a cake. Pamper her and take over some of her chores. It is her day, so show her all the love and allow her to feel extra special.

